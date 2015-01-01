Abstract

To provide a knowledge basis for updating the design speed in bicycle facility codes, this paper examines factors that influence bicycle free-flow speed. We investigated six segments of Nanjing’s separated bicycle lane and established a generalized linear model of the relationship between bicycle free-flow speed and bicyclists’ gender, age, bicycle type, lane width, bicycle lateral position, and travel period. With the model, we determined the statistical significance of each factor and assessed each factor’s impact extent. Through comparing the 85th percentile speeds of different groups, we proposed the recommended values and a method for calculating the design speed of separate bicycle lanes. The following results and conclusions were obtained: (1) The significant influential factors of bicycle free-flow speed were bicyclists’ gender and age, bicycle type, lane width, and bicycles’ lateral position. (2) Bicycle type had the greatest impact on bicycle free-flow speed, following by bicycle lateral position, gender, age, and lane width in sequence. (3) The recommended design speeds for separate lanes of less than 3.5 m and the wider lanes were 25 km/h and 30 km/h, respectively.

Language: en