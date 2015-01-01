Abstract

The present study aimed to describe the utilization of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as a digital infrastructure concerning disaster countermeasures in Japan. Specifically, the study introduced development cases of the systems integrating social media and Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and presented the utilization potential as a digital infrastructure. Additionally, taking up Twitter as a familiar digital infrastructure, the study also presented its utilization potential based on the case of the heavy-rain disaster in Western Japan in 2018. As a result, due to the close relationship between the reality and virtual spaces, the issue is how to make the information circulating in the virtual space efficiently and effectively aid in the rescue and support activities in the reality space. The above systems are effective in order to solve such an issue, because these can efficiently consolidate the essential information on the digital map of Web-GIS. Additionally, it is necessary to set rules for the utilization of social media, and sift through information and share only the necessary information to the affected local governments and those involved in the rescue and support activities. Furthermore, various information communication methods including verbal calls in addition to ICT are necessary especially for people who are vulnerable to information.

