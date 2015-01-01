Abstract

When highly automated driving is realized, the role of the driver will change dramatically. Drivers will even be able to sleep during the drive. However, when awaking from sleep, drivers often experience sleep inertia, meaning they are feeling groggy and are impaired in their driving performance―which can be an issue with the concept of dual-mode vehicles that allow both manual and automated driving. Proactive methods to avoid sleep inertia like the widely applied ‘NASA nap’ are not immediately practicable in automated driving. Therefore, a reactive countermeasure, the sleep inertia counter-procedure for drivers (SICD), has been developed with the aim to activate and motivate the driver as well as to measure the driver’s alertness level. The SICD is evaluated in a study with N = 21 drivers in a level highly automation driving simulator. The SICD was able to activate the driver after sleep and was perceived as “assisting” by the drivers. It was not capable of measuring the driver’s alertness level. The interpretation of the findings is limited due to a lack of a comparative baseline condition. Future research is needed on direct comparisons of different countermeasures to sleep inertia that are effective and accepted by drivers.

Language: en