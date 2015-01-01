Abstract

The advancement of SAE Level 3 automated driving systems requires best practices to guide the development process. In the past, the Code of Practice for the Design and Evaluation of ADAS served this role for SAE Level 1 and 2 systems. The challenges of Level 3 automation make it necessary to create a new Code of Practice for automated driving (CoP-AD) as part of the public-funded European project L3Pilot. It provides the developer with a comprehensive guideline on how to design and test automated driving functions, with a focus on highway driving and parking. A variety of areas such as Functional Safety, Cybersecurity, Ethics, and finally the Human–Vehicle Integration are part of it. This paper focuses on the latter, the Human Factors aspects addressed in the CoP-AD. The process of gathering the topics for this category is outlined in the body of the paper. Thorough literature reviews and workshops were part of it. A summary is given on the draft content of the CoP-AD Human–Vehicle Integration topics. This includes general Human Factors related guidelines as well as Mode Awareness, Trust, and Misuse. Driver Monitoring is highlighted as well, together with the topic of Controllability and the execution of Customer Clinics. Furthermore, the Training and Variability of Users is included. Finally, the application of the CoP-AD in the development process for Human-Vehicle Integration is illustrated.

Language: en