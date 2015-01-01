SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mühlbacher D, Tomzig M, Reinmüller K, Rittger L. Information (Basel) 2020; 11(5): e265.

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/info11050265

unavailable

Automated driving vehicles will allow all occupants to spend their time with various non-driving related tasks like relaxing, working, or reading during the journey. However, a significant percentage of people is susceptible to motion sickness, which limits the comfort of engaging in those tasks during automated driving. Therefore, it is necessary to investigate the phenomenon of motion sickness during automated driving and to develop countermeasures. As most existing studies concerning motion sickness are fundamental research studies, a methodology for driving studies is yet missing. This paper discusses methodological aspects for investigating motion sickness in the context of driving including measurement tools, test environments, sample, and ethical restrictions. Additionally, methodological considerations guided by different underlying research questions and hypotheses are provided. Selected results from own studies concerning motion sickness during automated driving which were conducted in a motion-based driving simulation and a real vehicle are used to support the discussion.


Language: en

automated driving; driving comfort; methodology; motion sickness

