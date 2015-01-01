|
Albers D, Radlmayr J, Loew A, Hergeth S, Naujoks F, Keinath A, Bengler K. Information (Basel) 2020; 11(5): e240.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
unavailable
The projected introduction of conditional automated driving systems to the market has sparked multifaceted research on human–machine interfaces (HMIs) for such systems. By moderating the roles of the human driver and the driving automation system, the HMI is indispensable in avoiding side effects of automation such as mode confusion, misuse, and disuse. In addition to safety aspects, the usability of HMIs plays a vital role in improving the trust and acceptance of the automated driving system. This paper aggregates common research methods and findings based on an extensive literature review. Empirical studies, frameworks, and review articles are included.
Language: en
conditionally automated driving; human–machine interface; method development; usability; validity