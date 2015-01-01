|
Forster Y, Geisel V, Hergeth S, Naujoks F, Keinath A. Information (Basel) 2020; 11(5): e239.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
Research on the role of non-driving related tasks (NDRT) in the area of automated driving is indispensable. At the same time, the construct mode awareness has received considerable interest in regard to human–machine interface (HMI) evaluation. Based on the expectation that HMI design and practice with different levels of driving automation influence NDRT engagement, a driving simulator study was conducted. In a 2 × 5 (automation level x block) design, N = 49 participants completed several transitions of control. They were told that they could engage in an NDRT if they felt safe and comfortable to do so. The NDRT was the Surrogate Reference Task (SuRT) as a representative of a wide range of visual–manual NDRTs. Engagement (i.e., number of inputs on the NDRT interface) was assessed at the onset of a respective episode of automated driving (i.e., after transition) and during ongoing automation (i.e., before subsequent transition).
automated driving; human-machine interface; mode awareness