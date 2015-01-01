Abstract

Intersections are the bottlenecks of the road network. The capacity of signalized intersections restricts the operation of the road network. Dynamic estimation of capacity is necessary for signalized intersections refined management. With the development of technology, more and more detectors were installed near the intersection. It had been the information-rich environment, which provided support for dynamic estimation of capacity. A dynamic estimation method for a saturation flow rate based on a neural network was developed. It would grasp the dynamic change of saturation flow rates and influencing factors. The measure data at three scenarios (through lanes, shared right-turn and through lanes, shared left-turn and through lanes) of signalized intersections in Beijing were taken as examples to validate the proposed method. Firstly, the traffic flow characteristics of the three scenarios and factors affecting the saturation flow rate were analyzed. Secondly, neural network models of the three scenarios were established. Then the hyperparameters of neural network models were determined. After training, the neural network structure and parameters were saved. Lastly, the test set data was validated by the training model. At the same time, the proposed method was compared with the Highway Capacity Manual (HCM) method and the statistical regression method. The results show that both regression models and neural network models have better accuracy than HCM models. In a simple scenario, the neural network models are not much different from the regression models. With the increase of complexity of scenarios, the advantages of neural network models are highlighted. In through-left lane and through-right lane scenarios, the estimated saturation flow rates used by the proposed method were 7.02%, 4.70%, respectively. In the complexity of traffic scenarios, the proposed method can estimate the saturation flow rate accurately and timely. The results could be used for signal control schemes optimizing and operation managing at signalized intersections subtly.

Language: en