Abstract

In order to solve the problem of vehicle delay caused by stops at signalized intersections, a micro-control method of a left-turning connected and automated vehicle (CAV) based on an improved deep deterministic policy gradient (DDPG) is designed in this paper. In this paper, the micro-control of the whole process of a left-turn vehicle approaching, entering, and leaving a signalized intersection is considered. In addition, in order to solve the problems of low sampling efficiency and overestimation of the critic network of the DDPG algorithm, a positive and negative reward experience replay buffer sampling mechanism and multi-critic network structure are adopted in the DDPG algorithm in this paper. Finally, the effectiveness of the signal control method, six DDPG-based methods (DDPG, PNRERB-1C-DDPG, PNRERB-3C-DDPG, PNRERB-5C-DDPG, PNRERB-5CNG-DDPG, and PNRERB-7C-DDPG), and four DQN-based methods (DQN, Dueling DQN, Double DQN, and Prioritized Replay DQN) are verified under 0.2, 0.5, and 0.7 saturation degrees of left-turning vehicles at a signalized intersection within a VISSIM simulation environment. The results show that the proposed deep reinforcement learning method can get a number of stops benefits ranging from 5% to 94%, stop time benefits ranging from 1% to 99%, and delay benefits ranging from −17% to 93%, respectively compared with the traditional signal control method.

