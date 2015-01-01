Abstract

Information on automated driving functions when automation is not activated but is available have not been investigated thus far. As the possibility of conducting non-driving related activities (NDRAs) is one of the most important aspects when it comes to perceived usefulness of automated cars and many NDRAs are time-dependent, users should know the period for which automation is available, even when not activated. This article presents a study (N = 33) investigating the effects of displaying the availability duration before—versus after—activation of the automation on users’ activation behavior and on how the system is rated. Furthermore, the way of addressing users regarding the availability on a more personal level to establish “sympathy” with the system was examined with regard to acceptance, usability, and workload.



RESULTS show that displaying the availability duration before activating the automation reduces the frequency of activations when no NDRA is executable within the automated drive. Moreover, acceptance and usability were higher and workload was reduced as a result of this information being provided. No effects were found with regard to how the user was addressed.

