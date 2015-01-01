SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Parray WM, Kumar S, David BE. Pol. Psychol. Bull. 2020; 51(3): 171-176.

(Copyright © 2020, Polish Academy of Sciences, Committee for Psychological Sciences, Publisher Walter de Gruyter)

10.24425/ppb.2020.134724

unavailable

AIM: This study investigates the impact of assertiveness training on assertiveness and self-esteem of high school students.

METHOD: The study employs Quasi-experimental design where 130 participants aged 13-17 years were selected randomly and assigned into two groups as
experimental (N-65) and control group (N-65). Tools: For this aim Assertiveness scale (AS) and Self-esteem questionnaire (RSE) were used. Training: During the treatment phase, the experimental group received assertiveness training of 5 weeks comprising two sessions per week, and each session took 45 minutes. After treatment both experimental and control groups are measured with post-tests.

RESULTS: The results show that assertiveness training has significantly increased the assertiveness and decreased the aggression and submission in the experimental group. Also the training has significantly increased the self-esteem of students.

CONCLUSION: The obtained findings revealed an increase in the rate of self-esteem and assertiveness and decrease in the aggression and submission of students. Hence it proved that assertiveness training is significantly effective on the assertiveness, aggression, submission and self-esteem of students.


Language: en

aggression; assertiveness; self-esteem; students; Submission

