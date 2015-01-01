Abstract

Any act of gender-based violence that results in, or is likely to result in, physical, sexual or mental harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in private or public life as defined by United Nations.Violence against women is a world-wide problem and this study focused on clearing the factors in the Egyptian capital that are associated with this phenomenon during the pregnancy through asking cases who get exposed to violence during this period, and to name the common sequelae and complications due to exposure to different types of violence. Those cases visited the Gynaecology and Obstetric clinic at Kasr -Al Aini hospital during February 2018. There are serious complications of violence during pregnancy but the psychological affection seems to be the main problem after exposure to violence in this special period of female life and of course this needs a lot of support and long-term rehabilitation.



METHODology: A cross-sectional study was done through spreading a simple formatted questionnaire among 218 women who were receiving antenatal care or those visiting the gynecology outpatient clinic at Kasr Al-Ainy teaching hospital through February 2018.



RESULTS: the study showed that the physical form of violence (77.4%) was more common than sexual form. Regarding exposure to physical violence; hematoma was the commonest complication (82.4%). In most of cases (94%), exposure to violence affected the violated women mostly in the form of permanent psychological trauma. Recommendations: more researches on different types of violence against women are necessary in different periods of women life as well as different social levels and more empowerment of women is recommended. KEY WORDS: Gender based violence, violence during pregnancy, suffering to women, complications

Language: en