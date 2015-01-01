|
Tawfik HM, Abd El Wahab MB. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci.Appl. Toxicol. 2020; 20(4): 9-18.
(Copyright © 2020, Department of Forensic Medicine and Clinical Toxicology, Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University)
Tramadol is a synthetic analgesic drug that has been used for acute and chronic pain. It has a potential risk of addiction and overdoses due to its common illegal abuse. The analgesic effect of tramadol is dose dependent and in medical literature no study evaluates its blood concentrations in overdose and its relation to outcome.
