Abstract

BACKGROUND: Rabies is a zoonotic disease caused by the rabies virus (RABV). Annually about 59,000 persons die of rabies, of which 20,000 are from India alone. Rabies though 100% fatal is preventable with post-exposure prophylaxis which includes wound washing, anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) and rabies immunoglobulin. The objective of the present study was to describe the clinico-social profile of animal bite patients attending the anti-rabies clinic of a tertiary care hospital in New Delhi.



Methods: A longitudinal descriptive hospital-based study was conducted in the anti-rabies clinic of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital (VMMC and SJH), New Delhi from February 2019 to July 2020. Study participants were interviewed by using a semi-structured, pre-designed and pre-tested proforma. Data regarding socio-demographic and clinical profile of the study participants following animal bite exposure was collected.



Results: The total number of animal bite victims enrolled in the study were 360. Majority of the bite victims belonged to adult population (20-59 years). Majority were males (73.9%). 58.9% were working and 27.5% were students. Most bites belonged to category III (80.8%). Dogs (88.1%) were the most common biting animal. 79% of the bites were provoked.



Conclusions: Knowing the socio-demographic characteristics and the clinical profile of animal bite victims gives an idea about important baseline characteristics of animal bite victims and the burden of the disease. As in majority cases dogs are involved, steps should be taken to control stray dog population in co-ordination with the Non-government organizations (NGOs) and Municipal Corporations.



Keywords



Anti-rabies clinic, Clinico-social profile, Epidemiology of animal bite, Rabies, Socio-demographic profile, dog bites

