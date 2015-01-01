Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study was conducted to estimate the prevalence of fracture risk among middle-aged and elderly population of Gujarat and to find out the prevalence of the clinical risk factors (CRF) and its significance with risk of fracture. To compare the risk of fracture among men and women.



Methods: An observational study included 500 participants both men and women, in age group of 40-80 years. Participants were assessed with the fracture risk assessment tool (FRAX) without BMD to evaluate the 10-year probability of risk of Major osteoporotic fracture (MOF) and Hip fracture (HF). India-specific age-dependent thresholds were used to categorize the participants into safety zone and treatment zone followed by statistical analysis. Level of significance was kept at 5%.



Results: Total 500 participants, 56.8% males and 43.2% females with mean age 56.3±9.7 years. As per the estimated prevalence, 22% participants were in treatment zone and 78% were in safety zone for HF risk and for major osteoporotic fracture risk, 24% participants were in treatment zone and 76% were in safety zone. In 18.6% participants the hip fracture risk was ≥3% and in 2% participants the major osteoporotic fracture risk was ≥20%. Women had more fracture risk compare to men, for HF [t (464.6)=-3.04, p=0.002] and for MOF [t (441.3)=-5.13, p<0.001]. Significant difference in fracture risk was found with presence of CRF except with smoking and alcohol use.



Conclusions: FRAX can be used to identify the 10-year probability of fracture risk. The prevalence showed fewer participants in treatment zone and more in safety zone. Women had higher fracture probabilities than men.



Keywords



Clinical risk factors, Fracture risk, FRAX, Osteoporosis, Gujarat, Prevalence

Language: en