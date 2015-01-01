|
Raheela AS, Indu PS. Int. J. Community Med. Public Health (Gujarat) 2020; 7(12): 5156-5164.
(Copyright © 2020, Medip Academy)
BACKGROUND: The distribution and determinants of violence against women may vary in time across the region and within the region. It results in women's physical and psychological sufferings and the final impact will reflect in the health system. Kerala is one of the leading states in India for female literacy and health indices. Still different forms of domestic violence including physical, psychological, economical and sexual violence are prevailing as a public health problem. Among the various domains this study measured the prevalence of psychological violence and identified associated factors, among married women aged 18-55 years in Thiruvananthapuram district.
