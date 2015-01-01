|
Bathala PS, Sayolu CS. Int. J. Community Med. Public Health (Gujarat) 2021; 8(1): 217-220.
(Copyright © 2021, Medip Academy)
BACKGROUND: Aging is a normal process, which is associated with physical, social and psychological changes. Depression among elderly is an important public health problem responsible for considerable morbidity and disability. Hence this study was undertaken to estimate the prevalence of depression among inmates of old age homes. The main was to know the prevalence and level of depression and to assess socio demographic factors associated with depression among inmates of old age homes.
Language: en