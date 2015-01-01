|
Rosli N, Ambak K, Shahidan NN, Sukor NSA, Yei SOLS. Int. J. Integr. Eng. 2020; 12(8): 268-277.
(Copyright © 2020, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia)
Aging of population has increased in most developed countries. In year 2030, the aging population in Malaysia will reach 15% of the population. This situation contributes to the increasing number of older drivers on the road. Thus, it is important to identify the needs and safety aspects of driving among the elderly. The objective of this study was to determine the characteristics of basic driving skills among older drivers and their driving behavior. An instrument adapted from Driver Behavior Questionnaire (DBQ) was used to collect survey data. A total of 240 car drivers aged 50 years and above completed the questionnaire. For observation data, 150 respondents were chosen in order to observe their driving skills especially at intersections and parking areas. A Correlation analysis and Chi-Square test were performed to study the relationship between their age and driving skills.
Language: en
behavior; DBQ; driving skill; Elderly driver