Moore S. J. Adult Prot. 2020; 22(5): 315-331.
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Strategic socio-political views are notably scarce among contemporary discourses on the causes of abuse of vulnerable older people in care and nursing homes. This paper aims to catalyse higher order consideration and discussion of one socio-political characteristic that has relevance to the issue of abuse, that is, the market-like environment in which care and nursing homes in England operate. In doing so, the paper argues that the now firmly established but imbalanced "quasi-market" of care that has developed over many years fosters conditions under which both poor care and abuse are more likely to occur. The evidence presented in the paper focusses primarily on the rise to dominance of for-profit care home provision and the contraction of public sector provision. The paper does not examine in detail the characteristics and market presence of the not-for-profit sector because it has not held a numerically significant market share either historically or contemporarily.
Language: en
Abuse; Care and nursing home regulation; Care home markets; For-profit care and nursing homes; Safeguarding strategy and policy; Vulnerable older people at risk