SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Beaulieu M, Cadieux Genesse J, St-Martin K. J. Adult Prot. 2020; 22(6): 385-389.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)

DOI

10.1108/JAP-08-2020-0034

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the physical, psychological, social and financial health of older persons. On this subject, the United Nations published a policy brief on the impact of COVID-19 on older persons in May 2020. In line with this, the purpose of this general review is to address three issues affecting older persons living in residential care facilities: protective measures implemented to block the virus' entry, the types of mistreatment most frequently experienced and the necessity to promote and defend the rights of these persons.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The design of this study is based on input gathered since the end of April during meetings of the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA) and the results of a July survey of its members.

FINDINGS The survey results indicate variability in the implementation of protective measures in different countries and the significant presence of mistreatment and violation of the rights of older persons. Three major issues demand attention: ageism, systemic and managerial problems and the effects of implemented measures. All these prompt the INPEA to once again plea for the adoption of an international convention of human rights of older persons.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE To our knowledge, this is the first article sharing the views of the INPEA from a global perspective in the context of COVID-19.


Language: en

Keywords

Ageism; COVID-19; Elder abuse and neglect; NGO; Residential care facilities; Rights of older adults

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print