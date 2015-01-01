|
Citation
|
Beaulieu M, Cadieux Genesse J, St-Martin K. J. Adult Prot. 2020; 22(6): 385-389.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the physical, psychological, social and financial health of older persons. On this subject, the United Nations published a policy brief on the impact of COVID-19 on older persons in May 2020. In line with this, the purpose of this general review is to address three issues affecting older persons living in residential care facilities: protective measures implemented to block the virus' entry, the types of mistreatment most frequently experienced and the necessity to promote and defend the rights of these persons.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Ageism; COVID-19; Elder abuse and neglect; NGO; Residential care facilities; Rights of older adults