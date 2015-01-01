Abstract

PURPOSE This exploratory paper aims to examine the literature on the impact of COVID-19 on safeguarding adults practice.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH A literature search was carried out in recently published articles to locate literature relating to COVID-19 and safeguarding adults in the UK and internationally. This included policy guidance and law, to describe the existing knowledge base, gaps in practice and areas that may require further research.



FINDINGS The findings suggest that measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic gave rise to remote working and virtual safeguarding practice. The findings highlight the need for empirical research into the impact of virtual safeguarding adults assessments and effective ways to support the needs and outcomes of those who may be at risk of or experiencing abuse and neglect while shielding, socially isolating or when working in an environment where social distancing is required. Research limitations/implications The paper is based on a review and analysis of published documents and not on other types of research.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE Little is known about effective safeguarding adults practice in the era of shielding, self-isolation, social distancing and remote working. The paper adds to the body of knowledge in the field.

