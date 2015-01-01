|
Higinbotham MK, Emmert-Aronson B, Bunge EL. J. Technol. Behav. Sci. 2020; 5(4): 324-335.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
This study explored the effectiveness of behavioral intervention technologies (BITs) and face-to-face cognitive behavioral therapy (F2FCBT). Systematic review methods and meta-analysis techniques were used to analyze nineteen randomized controlled trials comparing face-to-face cognitive behavioral therapy (F2FCBT), or BITS, vs. a wait list control or a non-evidence-based control. A random-effects model was used, and effect sizes were calculated using Hedges' g to determine the effectiveness of treatment from pre- to post-test and pre to follow-up. Subgroup comparisons were run for age and type of control group.
