|
Citation
|
Octavius GS, Silviani FR, Lesmandjaja A, Angelina, Juliansen A. Middle East Curr. Psychiatr. 2020; 27(1): 72.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SpringerOpen)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The impact of COVID-19 towards psychology and mental health is anticipated to be significant and may affect the population disproportionately, especially adolescent as the vulnerable category. We aimed to analyze the impact of COVID-19 towards adolescents' mental health.
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Anxiety; COVID-19; Depression; Mental health