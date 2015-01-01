Abstract

Terrorism perceptions are significant factors in determining social and political policy responses. It has been shown by previous research that most perceptions become cognitive in individuals at an early age. This article describes an empirical study testing potential correlates of the formation of terrorism perceptions on a large sample size of high school students from Turkey. Using advanced statistical techniques, we found a structural equation model of which external powers and religion are the major factors in the formation of terrorism perceptions. These findings confirm previous perception control variables and extend them with new contributing factors. Replications in other countries are suggested.

Language: en