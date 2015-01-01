|
Harris-Hogan S, Dawson LL, Amarasingam A. Perspect. Terror. 2020; 14(5): 77-102.
(Copyright © 2020, Terrorism Research Initiative and the Center for Terrorism and Security Studies)
This article traces the evolution of the jihadist threat to Australia and Canada across the first 20 years of this century. First, this study examines and compares the incidents of jihadist terrorist violence that have occurred. Second, it analyses disrupted and failed terrorist plots that occurred during this period, documenting the full scale of the threat to each country. Finally, it examines and compares the characteristics of all jihadists arrested for, or killed committing, domestic terrorism offenses.
Language: en