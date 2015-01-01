Abstract

Gender-based violence (GBV) is now recognised as a violation of women's human rights, and a form of discrimination against women globally. Inclusion of GBV in the sustainable development goals agenda encouraged data collection and monitoring activities which are mainly indicator-based monitoring. In this study, we tried to focus on aspects of structural monitoring of the domestic legislation of Turkey which provide a basis for combating violence against women. Using the equality, respect for dignity, non-discrimination, non-violence, gender equality, women's empowerment and due diligence norms, we revealed that the last two norms are the least mentioned international norms in the selected national legislation of the country. Through this study, we emphasise the significance of an integrated approach in not only monitoring but also in eliminating GBV against women, which ipso facto embodies the need for an independent monitoring system and, overall, a feminist solidarity with all components.

