Abstract

This study investigated the fire risk properties of cypress wood for the construction of interiors, especially focusing on heat and smoke hazard properties in fire scenarios. Fire risk characteristics were measured using a cone calorimeter (ISO 5660-1). The external heat flux was maintained at 50 kW/m2. The flame retardants used were metal oxide and metal silicate; they were mixed with a water glass solution. Flame retardants and the silicon compound were dispersed in a concentration of 20 wt% versus 80 wt%, respectively, during 24 h using a magnetic stirrer. The fire performance indexes of the specimens increased by 3-16 times, compared with uncoated specimen and the fire growth index of the specimens increased by 70%-92%. The smoke performance index of the specimens increased by 9-66 times, compared with uncoated specimens. The smoke risk as shown by the smoke performance index increased in the following order: SnO < mica < Co3O4 < ZrSiO4 < cypress. The smoke growth index decreased from 93% to 98%, compared with uncoated wood. The smoke risk due to smoke growth index increased in the following order: SnO < mica < ZrSiO4≈ Co3O4 < cypress. The smoke intensity decreased from a minimum of 85% to a maximum of 99%, compared with uncoated wood. The concentration of CO gas generated after combustion was decreased by 24%-67%. They increased in the following order: mica ≈ ZrSiO4 < SnO < Co3O4 < cypress. A comprehensive assessment of fire performance shows that flame retardants decreased heat hazards, smoke hazards, and CO toxicity.

