|
Citation
|
Arcand M, Juster RP, Lupien SJ, Marin MF. Anxiety Stress Coping 2020; 33(6): 661-674.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background and objectives: Anxiety and depression are prevalent psychopathologies that affect twice as many women than men. Although the role of biological factors has been investigated, it has been argued that gender roles - defined by the feminine and masculine characteristics that society attributes to men and women - should also be considered. Gender roles are dynamic and shaped by life experiences. To date, most studies investigating the impact of gender roles on depressive and anxiety symptoms have recruited students. Here, we examined the impact of gender roles on depression and anxiety in healthy students and workers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Anxiety symptoms; Bem sex-role inventory; depressive symptoms; gender roles; students; workers