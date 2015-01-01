Abstract

Background and objectives: Anxiety and depression are prevalent psychopathologies that affect twice as many women than men. Although the role of biological factors has been investigated, it has been argued that gender roles - defined by the feminine and masculine characteristics that society attributes to men and women - should also be considered. Gender roles are dynamic and shaped by life experiences. To date, most studies investigating the impact of gender roles on depressive and anxiety symptoms have recruited students. Here, we examined the impact of gender roles on depression and anxiety in healthy students and workers.



METHODS: Pooled data combining the Bem Sex-Role Inventory, State and Trait Anxiety Inventory and Beck Depression Inventory-II from 108 students (50 men) and 151 workers (75 men) aged 18-65 years old were analyzed. Gender roles were operationalized using continuous and categorical methods.



RESULTS: Higher masculinity predicted lower anxiety and depressive symptoms. The relationship between masculinity and anxiety was however only present for students. Higher feminity was associated with higher anxiety and lower depressive symptoms, and these relationships were not moderated by the student/worker status.



CONCLUSION: Gender roles may relate to mental health differently according to the student/worker status.

Language: en