Abstract

Behavioral and social-emotional challenges experienced in childhood are risk factors for negative educational and health outcomes. Universal social-emotional screening in schools has been identified as an effective approach to identifying children at risk for mental health and behavioral challenges and is congruent with tiered frameworks for data-based decision-making and mental health service delivery. Even so, implementation of screening in schools has been limited, and many schools continue to rely on office discipline referrals (ODRs) as a primary source for the identification of students needing support. This paper uses two case studies to illustrate key steps in the process of implementing universal screening. The case studies demonstrate a systematic approach to implementation and ways in which universal screening can be used to support multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS) initiatives, highlighting the importance of foundational planning using a multidisciplinary team of school personnel.

