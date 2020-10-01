Abstract

Problem statement. To promote safe and comfortable driving operations, design manuals and policies call for merging terminal ramps to be built along straight roadway sections. However, this prescription may need to be overlooked when there is no alternative to terminals being designed along curves. This study aims to assess the impact of design factors on driver behaviour along curved acceleration terminals with continue or reverse curvature prior to joining the motorway.



METHODology. A driving simulation experiment was conducted to observe longitudinal and transversal driver behaviour when certain factors (i.e., radius, ramp length, motorway curve direction, and traffic conditions along the motorway segment) were manipulated. The forty-eight drivers involved were separated into groups based on age and gender.



RESULTS. The motorway radius has a significant impact on longitudinal performance, while traffic volume impacts on the merging point where vehicles enter the adjoining motorway lane. Compared to linear terminals, the merging abscissa need to be longer on curved ones so as to compensate for the blind spot and enable drivers to identify and accept gaps between vehicles in the traffic flow. The ramp-terminal connection type influences the speed at the beginning of the terminal, the position of the merging point and transversal driver behaviour.



CONCLUSIONS. Although some limitations in the study were necessary to limit their impact on the experimental design, the results here may prove useful when considering the adoption of appropriate engineering countermeasures at the design stage of entry terminals along curved motorway segments.

Language: en