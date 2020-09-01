Abstract

Roundabouts' design combined with gradual changes in vehicle characteristics entails that the existing layouts need to be examined to a wider range of scenarios. Nowadays, the modern automotive industry is facing a revolution that is possible to lead the introduction of automated vehicles for use in everyday traffic. This paper investigates the traffic impacts, as well as the possible changes in the design elements needed by the introduction of automated and connected vehicles on double lane roundabouts. Two case study roundabouts were examined. Different CAV penetration rates were established regarding assertive and defensive driving behavior of CAVs. The assumptions and the parameters for modeling the driving behavior of CAVs were selected according to recent studies and experiments.



RESULTS indicate several benefits in terms of operational performance regarding the introduction of CAVs on traffic flow and possible needs for changes in the design elements.

Language: en