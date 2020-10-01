SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gavrilyuk M, Vorob’yova T, Shalagina E. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 50: 1-11.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2020.10.001

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The article addresses the problem of transportation efficiency reduction in Moscow due to road blocking. Special attention is paid to unauthorized blocking that occurs as a result of omission by vehicle owners. We present factors affecting efficiency reduction and evaluate their effects.


Language: en

Keywords

European Accident Statement; road blocking; transportation efficiency in Moscow

