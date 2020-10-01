CONTACT US: Contact info
Gavrilyuk M, Vorob’yova T, Shalagina E. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 50: 1-11.
Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publications
Abstract
The article addresses the problem of transportation efficiency reduction in Moscow due to road blocking. Special attention is paid to unauthorized blocking that occurs as a result of omission by vehicle owners. We present factors affecting efficiency reduction and evaluate their effects.
European Accident Statement; road blocking; transportation efficiency in Moscow