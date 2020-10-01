Abstract

In modern Russia, the priority of development and improvement of urban passenger transport quality is one of the principles of traffic management. In the largest cities of Russia, passengers are mainly transported to places of attraction with buses. Besides, there is much concern about urban environment improvement, which cannot be achieved without improving the quality of bus transportation. One of the main parameters of bus operation is the time of passenger transportation. The time of passenger transportation depends on the time of route passage and the forced downtime. The greatest impact is caused by the passage of controlled intersections due to the forced downtime while waiting for the green light. As a result of the study, we developed a method for the organization of non-stop passage of public transport through a controlled intersection, taking into account the nature of public transport deceleration depending on the time of traffic lights operation, the distance to the stop line, and the distance to farthest conflict point.

Language: en