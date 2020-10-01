Abstract

When designing a wheeled vehicle, the designer's task is to form its performance properties in various modes of movement. Due to the necessity to ensure maximum deceleration in given road conditions and, consequently, maximum (or relatively equal to maximum) braking forces on the wheels, the movement of a wheeled vehicle in the braking mode acquires a special status. It is known that such important performance properties of vehicles as braking dynamics, on the one hand, as well as stability and control, on the other hand, are in opposite conditions in terms of relative wheel slip. Thus, the improvement of some properties by changing the relative slip leads to the deterioration of others. Therefore, when forming the performance properties of vehicles in the braking mode, the designer faces the task of choosing a reasonable compromise, to achieve which it is usually necessary to sacrifice braking dynamics to ensure the required stability and control. The main task of forming performance properties is to determine to what extent this sacrifice will be justified (without maintaining stability, it makes no sense to talk about braking dynamics). Thus, due to the selection of the control structure on individual axles of a motor vehicle (especially for multi-axle cars and road trains), it is possible to ensure the required turnability and the formation of the performance properties in the braking mode, depending on the operating conditions and design of the motor vehicle (mainly, the speed range and layout features). Studies show that almost the same performance properties can be achieved with significantly fewer elements of an automated system, which certainly has an economic impact. This is particularly important for multi-axle cars and road trains. One of the tools for control structure analysis is virtual-physical modeling technology

Language: en