Abstract

Nowadays, methods ensuring non-stop traffic do not take into account the number of out-group vehicles located in front of an intersection, waiting for the green light, the geometry of road network junctions, and specifics of traffic management at them. The existing methods propose to apply empirical formulas that do not account for the above-mentioned features of intersections and approaches to them. Besides, route vehicles in a flow and their capacity, trucks and road trains, and the possibility of sharing lanes by both kinds of vehicles have a large influence on the operation of traffic lights. Due to these disadvantages, a traffic flow moving in a coordinated mode stops despite the green light. The article develops a method for calculating the duration from the moment when the green light is turned on at the previous road network junction to the moment when the green light is turned on at the next intersection. The method allows using existing video surveillance systems to monitor traffic and obtain information on traffic conditions changing in real-time and the exact number and real structure of the out-group traffic flow. It is proposed to ensure non-stop coordinated traffic using dynamic road signs indicating the upper speed limit at a road section towards a signal-controlled road network junction.

Language: en