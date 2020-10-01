Abstract

Recently, in Russia, it has become relevant to conduct "audits of black spots". It is a type of an independent audit and evaluation of the traffic safety level in the location under survey, determination of patterns in road accident causes and corresponding measures for their prevention. Traffic safety can be evaluated based on various criteria, but the reduction of the number of road accidents, especially those with injuries, has always been the most important criterion of traffic safety. In this paper, an analysis of factors that can affect elements of subsystems and the traffic safety system, in general, is conducted. Practical recommendations are provided.

Language: en