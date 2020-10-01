Abstract

The article addresses relevant issues of vehicle traffic management when using operational and technical monitoring systems in the field of traffic safety assurance. The authors provide a rationale for promising directions of traffic management system improvement using automated traffic enforcement facilities to record traffic violations. The operation of a system of technical means of monitoring is modeled. A method to evaluate the efficiency of traffic enforcement system management is proposed. It allows us to determine the implementation degree of management functions assigned to the monitoring system in the field of traffic safety assurance. A stochastic model is developed to evaluate the performance of departments that ensure traffic monitoring using automated traffic enforcement facilities. The results of the study conducted include the developed model as well as a method and algorithm for optimizing the structure of the system managing operational and technical means of vehicle traffic monitoring.

