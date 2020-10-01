Abstract

The article addresses the synthesis of effective regional road traffic safety systems. Using the cybernetic approach, we performed the structural and parametric identification of models for the relationship of the level of automobilization Ua, human HR and transport risks TR, and the level of transport culture Ltc in regions of the Russian Federation with the level of regional disorganization regarding the process of ensuring road traffic safety. We present results of the identification of models Ua = f(Hn); HR = f(Hn); TR = f(Hn); Ltc = f(Hn) based on data from the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation (2019).

