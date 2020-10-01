Abstract

"The fundamental principle of systems thinking is the ability to look at events, objects and phenomena from various perspectives considered as an aggregate" (O'Connor and McDermott 2006). The article continues studying the issue of preventing the occurrence of causes of death on Russian roads, i.e. "zero" mortality. The study results are presented in a series of articles published in the "Transport of the Russian Federation" journal. It provides a rationale for the feasibility and relevance of applying a methodological approach, which is new for Russian science and practice, to solving the issue of ensuring road traffic safety (RTS) in the interpretation of its meaning, comparable with the meaning of the term "zero mortality", namely, a multi-faceted approach that considers a multilateral assessment of the quality of management decisions adopted using the knowledge of a full set of different opinions on the objects of any complexity being studied. They include RTS assurance systems, for which a set of different opinions (aspects) regarding all their possible facets, sides, properties, features, etc. -- on behalf of the state, authorities, operating structures, and society -- can be transformed into a set of factors affecting the level of provided RTS, having a subset of "dangerous" factors that can become causes of death in road traffic accidents (RTAs) in the road traffic environment. The article contains: a digest of the above subset of factors, which are essential for the issue being studied and can serve as the basis for expanding the possibilities of forming a set of death causes, adjusting the functions and corresponding types of required activities functionally bound by a common goal; substantiation of a functional and structural mathematical model for the state RTS system, an algorithmic model for the mechanisms forming its main functional properties and subsets of non-accidental causes of death, which can be understood and addressed preventing the moment of a possible serious RTA, and accidental ones, which cannot be understood and addressed; a "starting" sample of literary sources, capable of expanding (when referring to the publications) and ensuring an increase in the progress of solving the issue of "zero mortality" on Russian roads by 2030 as established by the state strategy for RTS.

