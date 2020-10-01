Abstract

The systemic approach described in the article is designed for the development of an effective approach and purposeful measures to ensure road traffic safety. The need for a systemic approach to auditing road traffic accident black spots is justified. A conceptual model of the systemic approach to auditing road traffic accident black spots is developed. This model includes interrelations of subsystems, factors of accident-prone situations, causes of the emergence of road traffic accident black spots in the system "road user - vehicle - road - external environment". A hierarchy of interrelations and flows in the system ensuring road traffic safety is suggested. The authors suggest considering the "Road User - Vehicle - Road - External Environment" system that includes such subsystems as the Driver (D), Pedestrian (P), Child Pedestrian (PC), Vehicle Passenger (PassV), Child Passenger (PassVC). They also suggest using the traditional term "Car subsystem" as the Vehicle (V). To account for the entire content of the "external environment" (EE) subsystem, the following structure is suggested: road infrastructure (RI) reflecting the conditions and parameters of traffic management as well as existing weather and climatic conditions. The systemic approach to auditing road traffic accident black spots reveals the potential of improving this mechanism.

