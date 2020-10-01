Abstract

The article presents a functional block diagram of the findings of studies on the developed approach to automatic control systems (ACSs) at signalized intersections with assessment and assurance of compliance with the levels of traffic safety requirements. The approach uses traffic patterns with conflict loads at different methods of control over traffic signalization cycles: without a change of the scenarios in the paradigm of traditional traffic control methods I (phased traffic control) or II (traffic control by directions) and with a new method of combined traffic control III. The latter allows us to combine a change of the scenarios of traditional traffic control methods I and II in different phases of the cyclic traffic control. The change of the scenarios in phases of method III depends on the vehicle density threshold values for left-turn and right-turn flows as well as pedestrians. If these values are within the set limit and the Traffic Rules of the Russian Federation are met, traffic control method I is used, when the density threshold is not maintained, the scenario in phases changes to method II and, therefore, road traffic safety is ensured.

