Abstract

The article addresses the psychophysiological state of vehicle drivers, analyzed in expert studies of road traffic accidents (RTAs). The purpose of this article is to publish the results of research on reaction time and visual perception of drivers under the influence of alcohol. The authors experimentally obtained the values of simple reaction time of drivers able to work as usual and drivers in a state of alcoholic intoxication (0.3‰, 0.5‰), as well as the values of the volume of their visual perception. The influence of different degrees of alcohol intoxication on the driver reaction time, which affects the ability to timely prevent accidents, is derived and scientifically justified.

