Abstract

The paper shows the possibility of using the method of extracting the pulse rate from the speech signal in the absence of a priori information about the speaker to ensure control of the physiological and psychoemotional state of drivers. The method makes it possible to automatically determine the driver's heart rate in real time using the parameters of the spoken speech signal. The combined analysis of the pulse frequency trajectory and the average pulse power in the speech signal pitch, which depend on the parameters of the cardiovascular system, allows us to accurately determine the pulse rate and, consequently, the physiological and psychoemotional state of a driver. The results obtained can be used in decision support systems of modern vehicles to identify and prevent potentially dangerous road situations in real time.

