Abstract

The article discusses measures aimed at preventing road traffic accidents (RTAs). The main causes and conditions contributing to RTAs are investigated, specific measures are proposed to reduce the accident rate and its socially dangerous consequences for the country. The analysis of RTA causes shows that most of them are due to the driver's fault. The concept of solving the issue of safety of road users is substantiated not in terms of an already occurred collision but in terms of its prevention. In order to prevent possible accidents on roads, as well as to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers we suggest equipping vehicles with the ADAS Eagle Vision intelligent driver assistance system. The system monitors the distance between vehicles, timely warning of pedestrians on the roadway. A warning of violations and danger comes in the form of sound signals and displayed visually on the LCD display. Installation of this system will reduce the number of RTAs occurring due to the driver's fault. Based on the calculations performed, we can conclude that it is expedient to use the ADAS Eagle Vision intelligent driver assistance system.

