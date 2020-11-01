SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Maciejewska M, Fuć P. Transp. Res. Proc. 2020; 51: 134-140.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2020.11.015

unavailable

To ensure safety in aviation, it is important that the flight crew, and especially pilots, function properly. One way to check the functioning of the pilot is to assess his psychophysical state and the ability to control it. One way of influencing to psychophysical state may be physical activity. The article presents the impact of physical activity to pilot's psychophysical state during flight. The research was carried out using a flight simulator - CKAS MotionSim 5, located in the Simulator Research Laboratory of the Poznan University of Technology. To assess the psychophysical state, an EEG device and a pulse oximeter were used. The research group consisted of 5 pilots holding a PPL license. Each pilot made two flights: the first before stimulating the pilot's physicality through physical activity and the second after stimulation. Measurements were made during flights. The research of the psychophysical state was carried out using an EEG device - Mindwave and a pulse oximeter. The results of the research are presented in the form of a table and distributions for individual variables: concentration level (CL), relaxation (RL) and pulse. The results were analyzed using basic statistical functions. The collected data allowed the assessment and comparison of the psychophysical state of pilots before and after physical exercises. Based on the results of the study, it can be concluded that physical activity affects the psychophysical state of the pilot during the flight.


flight simulator; human performance; physical activit; pilot’s concentration

