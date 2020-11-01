Abstract

All aircraft generate wake turbulence that significantly affects flight operations and safety of following airplanes that might fly into it. In order to reduce the risk of wake turbulence related incidents and accidents, airplanes are divided into categories regarding the strength of the vortices they can generate and are separated depending on the category they belong to. Safety is a priority in aviation, but there are other factors that are being taken into consideration both in planning and execution of flight operations. For instance, efficiency in flight operations, airspace and airport capacity and cost-effectiveness are also factors that are to be considered. In order to optimise those factors without jeopardising the level of safety, a new aircraft categorisation has been proposed that divides them into more groups and reduces mandatory standard separation in some cases. This paper analyses possible impacts of re-categorisation. The data being used is randomly generated figures for a simulated airport as well as traffic information from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport where re-categorisation has been introduced. A comparison was made between these two groups of data and conclusions were drawn on that basis.

