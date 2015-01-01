SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hine KA, Porter LE, Ransley J. Policing (Bradford) 2020; 43(6): 893-916.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)

DOI

10.1108/PIJPSM-07-2020-0119

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE This paper explores the applicability of environmental theories to understanding patterns of police misconduct. In turn, it aims to offer a method for identifying prevention techniques that can be practically applied by policing agencies.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The study empirically examined 84 substantiated matters of police misconduct in Queensland, Australia. The matters were content-analysed for elements of the first level of the crime triangle. These elements were then analysed to identify their relationships with the situational precipitators that initiated the misconduct; proactive misconduct and situational misconduct.

FINDINGS The two types of initiating misconduct had differing relationships with the crime triangle elements. Therefore, specific prevention techniques can be tailored by policing agencies to address and prevent each type of misconduct more successfully. The paper discusses these findings in terms of preventative measures according to the second preventative level of the crime triangle and situational crime prevention techniques.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE This paper provides an alternative approach to understanding and preventing police misconduct by exploring the applicability of environmental theories. It finds that environmental theories offer a feasible approach for policing agencies to understand and tailor prevention of police misconduct in their jurisdictions.


Language: en

Keywords

Crime prevention; Law enforcement; Misconduct; Police

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print