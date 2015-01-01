Abstract

In the core review of the current paper, seven studies were analysed to identify the correlation between gaze control, training and anxiety in high-stress law enforcement situations. Additional findings from adjacent studies were included in the final summary after assessing their applicability. The body of research so far indicates that there are significant differences in the way highly trained law enforcement personnel control their gaze compared to non-trained individuals and novices. Experience and domain-specific knowledge improve visual perception skills and overall performance under pressure. Training in reality-based scenarios and quiet eye training seems to have the most beneficial effects on gaze control and decision-making in high-stress situations. For future research, the authors recommend assessing how training and practical experience correlate in law enforcement and whether quiet eye training might provide a shortcut for law enforcement training.

