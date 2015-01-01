Abstract

The present study was carried out to investigate the difference in the levels of stress, anxiety, and depression among urban and rural police officers of the Khyber Pukhtoonkhwa province of Pakistan. The inquiry included 315 police officers from three districts of the understudied province. Depression, Anxiety and Stress Scale (Lovibond and Lovibond 1995) was administered. It was hypothesized that police officers working in urban areas would project higher levels of depression, anxiety, and stress as compared to police officers working in rural areas. The results supported the hypotheses on significant differences.

Language: en